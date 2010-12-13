Burger King murders: Homicide crime scenes 101 - Experts answer questions

<a href="http://daily-journal.com/images/BK%20Crime%20Scene.pdf" target="_blank">Click to see a graphic of crime scene</a>

<em><strong>Published in The Daily Journal Nov. 27, 2010</strong></em>

A murder scene is like a powerful magnet.

It draws onlookers, media, family members, politicians and police.

At the same time those same people are also the ones that can compromise potential evidence and erase the answers that might be waiting for investigators.

So, for the sake of the investigation, police must fight to keep as undisturbed as possible the scene of any murder.

This high-pressure environment is difficult to manage at best, but handling it properly can make the difference between finding a killer, or leaving a case unsolved.

To help explain the basics of how to best handle a crime scene, The Daily Journal turned to two former law enforcement officials who supervised numerous homicide investigations during their decades in law enforcement.

One of them is Don Kufner, former Bradley police chief, now a criminal justice professor at Kankakee Community College and a columnist on law enforcement issues for The Daily Journal.

The second is retired Kankakee Police Department Cmdr. Larry Osenga, a 30-year police officer who also served as co-chair of the Burger King Task Force, the 25-member team that was called in to handle the case five days after the crime was committed.

Q: Why is it important to limit access to a crime scene?

A: "You want a virgin crime scene. Anybody who enters a crime scene can bring evidence in or take evidence out, without even knowing it," said Kufner, noting grass, footprints and hair as examples. "The less people in, the better."

Q: What are the pressures at a crime scene?

A: "Everybody in the world is curious when they see squad cars out," Kufner said. Politicians and even other law enforcement officials want to see what happened. This makes it very difficult to preserve the scene, he said.

It's also important to be methodical. To take your time and get it right.

Osenga said it's important not to bow to outside pressure to grant access before the work is finished. That often means fighting political pressure to solve the crime quickly. Working too fast can actually hamper a good investigation.

Pressure often comes from property owners -- such as business owners -- who don't want to make a scene, or are anxious to reopen.

"They'll be calling and asking why they can't have it back," Kufner said. "Once it's secured, you could secure it for a month collecting evidence."

Q: Why is the experience of a police department important?

A: "Crime scene investigation is a science. You need to know what you're looking for," Kufner said. "You have cities like Kankakee that have murders, and they see that. If you're small-town cops, you don't usually see murders. If you're a small town and haven't done this, you're going to miss things."

Osenga said detectives in some police departments have investigated multiple homicides, whereas others have very limited or no experience. And those with less experience are more prone to making mistakes.

Q: What is the biggest mistake police can make handling a murder investigation?

A: "If you don't have the expertise to handle an investigation at any time, you have to be confident enough to ask for help," Osenga said. "Not one agency has the manpower and experience to do it."

Q: Why is the media important to an investigation?

A: "You're going to give stuff to the public to put them at ease -- to let them know it's not a mass murderer, or something," Osenga said. "There are certain things you try to keep close. You want someone to talk to you and know that it's not something they read in the newspaper."

Q: Why is the first 48 hours so critical to an investigation?

A: "People hear things. They talk. Their perception changes. A lot of things can happen," Kufner said.

The collection of physical evidence at the crime scene is a one-time opportunity to link a killer to the crime.

"You can't go back and collect again," Kufner said. "You never know what the evidence is going to be. There things are usually not black and white."

Neighborhood canvassing of witnesses also needs to be done immediately, and those interviews need to be documented.

"It takes a lot of manpower," Kufner said. "You start coordinating those efforts from the first hour. Five days is not a good thing."