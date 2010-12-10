Weekend weather will be wacky

Even the folks pining for a white Christmas aren't going to welcome this weekend's forecast.

And let's remember folks, winter doesn't officially arrive until Dec. 21.

On top of Thursday night's snow, weather services are predicting this weekend there will be a mix of everything from an ice-thawing high of 38, to a chance of rain and then more snow, before another deep freeze sets in.

The snow created travel problems this morning, especially where it landed on already-icy roads. "We only had an inch or maybe an inch and a half," said Joel Moore of the Iroquois County Highway Department. "It's a bigger problem where it's on the ice-packed areas.

"We're hoping we get to that 38-degree mark, so we can scrape all of that ice off and get everything clear before we get more."

At the Kankakee County Highway Department, officials estimated the overnight accumulation at between 2.3 and 2.5 inches, but expected that the work of 12 snowplows and sunny skies will have roads cleared before sunset.

According to the Accuweather forecast, the area's highs could hit 38 today and Saturday. But while today's low drops only to 30, Saturday's low will sink all the way to 15. Sunday, then, brings in a high of 17 and a low of 2. The work week opens with highs continuing in the teens.

Sunday's frigid temperatures will be accompanied by 24 mph winds from the northwest. Gusts will reach 42 mph and -- we are predicting -- will likely misdirect passes at the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots game at Soldier Field, as well as chill runners at the annual Jingle Bell Run 5K fundraiser at the Shapiro Developmental Center.

And while Kankakee's The Salvation Army bell ringers are braving the cold these days, scores of homeless are taking advantage of the services those kettle contributions pay for each night. A representative at the women's shelter said today that the local facility has been filled to capacity each night this week.

The subfreezing temperatures will also trigger the free warming rides provided by the River Valley Metro Mass Transit transportation system. All 13 buses allow area residents to board and ride for free to stay out of the cold.