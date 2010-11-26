Correction: Local company not affiliated with Del Monte Foods

A brief on the front page of Friday's edition of The Daily Journal contained incorrect information. Del Monte Foods Co., based in San Francisco, Calif., agreed Thursday to be purchased by three investment firms, but has until Jan. 8, 2011, to search for other proposals.

<a href="http://www.freshdelmonte.com/company-business-divisions-dis-centers-na.aspx" target="_blank">Del Monte Fresh Produce</a>, 14 Stuart Drive, Kankakee, will not be affected by this sale. It is a separate company, and not affiliated with Del Monte Foods, according to the <a href="http://www.delmonte.com/company/default.aspx?page=oc_worldwide">Del Monte Foods Worldwide</a> website.

The Daily Journal regrets the error.