Cultra appointed to state Senate; new state representative now

With state Rep. Shane Cultra of Onarga appointed Saturday to replace Illinois treasurer-elect Dan Rutherford in the state Senate, Cultra and other Republican county chairmen now have to appoint a new state representative.

A meeting to select Cultra's replacement for the 105th House District was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in Gibson City, Cultra said.

The district includes parts of Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, Vermilion, Champaign and McLean counties.

Cultra, R-Onarga, was selected for state Senate during a marathon meeting Saturday from six candidates to replace Rutherford after he becomes state treasurer Jan. 10.

Cultra will begin his Senate post Jan. 11 and serve the remaining two years of Rutherford's term in the 53rd Senate District, which stretches east to the Indiana line and includes most of Iroquois and Livingston counties and all of Ford County.

Nine Republicans were candidates for the appointment, with Cultra joining late. As Iroquois County Republican chairman, Cultra originally supported state Rep. Keith Sommer, of Morton. When Sommer dropped out because of his wife's illness, Cultra became a candidate.

Three others dropped out before Saturday's voting, in which the county chairmen cast weighted ballots equal to the number of votes Rutherford received in their respective counties in his last election in 2008.

Six hopefuls came to interviews Saturday, said McLean County GOP Chairman John Parrott Jr., who chaired the meeting.

Four were eliminated on the fist vote, but Parrott would not identify them in a telephone interview Monday.

Cultra was chosen over Champaign County Republican chairman Jason Barickman in the second vote, Parrott said.

Barickman and Cultra had proxies for the voting -- Cultra's daughter, Lindsey Ishmiel, and Champaign GOP Vice-Chairman Gary Hulten.

Parrott has urged that Barickman be appointed to Cultra's House seat. Barickman seems to have enough votes to win based on the fact that Champaign, Livingston and Vermilion supported him in the Senate balloting, Parrott said.

In the smaller House district, those votes are enough to win, but Barickman said "given how the last process unfolded, your guess is as good as mine."

Also, Mark Drollinger, police chief of Hoopeston in Vermilion County, is reportedly a candidate, Cultra said. And, Robert Walter, 14-year mayor of Fairbury in Livingston County, was considering entering the contest.

"I've been giving it some thought, but I haven't totally decided yet," Walter said Monday. He also has strong Iroquois County connections. He retired last year after 17 years as a grade school principal in Watseka.

Cultra, who said he knows Walter well, is "holding the options open" on who to support.

If Walter doesn't seek appointment, "Barickman's got it won," he said. "If Walter enters the race and he can pull Livingston County away, then you've got a horse race."

Neither Walter nor Drollinger were candidates for the Senate appointment.

Cultra, Barickman and Parrott all said there was absolutely no deal for Cultra to become senator and Barickman to replace him in the House. Cultra said Barickman rejected a deal.

Cultra's vote total on Nov. 2 was 30,552. By county it was, Champaign 9,587; Iroquois 8,409; Livingston 5,511; Ford 3,849; Vermilion 1,827 and McLean 1,390.