Burger King Murders: What went wrong?

It’s become a tragic piece of history for Momence.

In the predawn hours of Jan. 13, 2007, Burger King employees Pam Branka and Paul Jones were stabbed multiple times at the restaurant by an assailant who has yet to answer for their brutal murders.

In the nearly four years that have passed, police have struggled investigating the crime but insist it can still be solved.

Starting Wednesday, The Daily Journal will publish a special investigative series on what’s gone wrong, what obstacles police and prosecutors have faced — and the hope police and the victims’ families have for bringing the killer to justice.