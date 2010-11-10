Manteno: 19-year-old from Champaign injured in rollover

Eric Washington, 19, of Champaign, was injured in a rollover accident Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 57 just south of Manteno.

Washington was extricated from the vehicle by Manteno firemen and taken to Provena St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee following the 7:58 a.m. crash.

According to Illinois State Police, Washington crossed the median then swerved back into the southbound lanes before rolling his car several times. The vehicle ended upright along an embankment on the west side of the highway.

Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No other injuries or vehicles were reported in the accident.

Washington was treated at Provena St. Mary's then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. An update on his condition was not available this morning.

The accident remains under investigation.