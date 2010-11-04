Veterans section: Korean War hero died rescuing buddies

Altar boy. Boy Scout. Kankakee Daily Journal paperboy more than 65 years ago.

Hero of the Korean War.

On July 24, 1950, Private First Class Frank Vincent Bonomo, only 19, became the first man from Kankakee County killed in the Korean War. The war was scarcely a month old. Communist North Korea had invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950.

Attempting to stem the tide of a rapid Communist advance, scattered American units were thrown into battle, including the 1st Cavalry, recognized by their distinctive horse's head should patch insignia.

Bonomo, who had enlisted in 1948 and passed basic training at Fort Knox, had been in Japan when the war broke out.

As the North Koreans advanced, they surrounded and cut off an American cavalry battalion. Running out of ammunition, they radioed for help. A short news clip from the Kankakee Daily Journal of 60 years ago tells the story.

"Bonomo, on the outside, volunteered to run the enemy blockade and take some ammunition to his buddies.

"He set out with a companion in a quarter-ton vehicle and was killed in a mountain pass. But he got his trailer of ammunition near enough to the battalion so that others recovered it and used it to extricate the surrounded men."

He was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for bravery. The medal was officially awarded Aug. 19, 1950 and later presented to his mother, Mrs. Mary Pepe, in a ceremony at American Legion Post 85 in Kankakee. It took a year for the Army to ship Bonomo's body back home, his sister Susan Soucie, now 81, recalls. He is buried today in Mound Grove Cemetery.

Had he lived, he would, today, be an uncle 20 times over. His three sisters, Mary Rose, Pauline, Hebert and Susan Soucie, all had large families. While Mary Rose is deceased, Pauline, of Kankakee, and Susan Soucie, of Bonfield still survive.