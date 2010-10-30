Agriculture: Tyler Loschen wins national FFA honor

Tyler Loschen, of rural Kempton, has distinguished himself again for his agricultural work through the Tri-Point High School FFA Chapter.

Loschen recently won the national FFA's diversified agriculture production proficiency award at the 83rd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The award is given to only one member of the national FFA each year, usually to someone who has just finished high school. The organization has 523,309 members this year.

Tyler is the son of Gary and Diana Loschen. Diana is vocational agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Tri-Point, positions Gary held before her. He is now a banker.

Earlier this year, Tyler was named Illinois FFA Star Farmer, an honor given to only one of the state's approximate 17,400 FFA members each year.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel in hands-on experience through their high school "supervised agricultural experiences."

Loschen's projects include corn, soybeans, alfalfa, swine and beef.

Tri-Point had two other national proficiency finalists. Jeff Meister, son of Duane and Karen Meister, of rural Ashkum, was a finalist in wildlife production and management. Kaleb Nelson, son of Mike and Trisha Haag, of rural Emington, was a finalist in swine production placement.

Finalists received $500 prizes form the J.R. Simplot Co. and the National FFA Foundation. Loschen received an additional $500 and will be sent to a special seminar in Costa Rica with the National FFA in June 2011.

Loschen is a freshman at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Meister works in his family's business, Meister Wood & Finish.

Nelson is a freshman at Illinois Central College in Peoria.

