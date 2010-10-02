Police Blotter: Oct. 2, 2010

<strong>Alcohol violations</strong>

Richard D. Minton III, 20, of 271 S. Center Ave., Bradley, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the 200 block of North Clinton Ave., Bradley, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, Bradley police reported.

Also arrested at that time, but on local ordinance violations for illegal consumption were seven teens: Danny R. Davis, 18, of 963 Mallard Drive, Bradley; Nicholas S. Wagner, 18, of 15 Cherry Lane, Bourbonnais; Phillip A. Atchison, 19, of 480 W. Sterling St., Kankakee; Molli Kay Kronst, 18, of 1422 Bradley Way, Bourbonnais; Colin A. Boucher, 18, of 154 N. Douglas Ave., Bradley; Elliot N. Williams, 18, of 715 Cook Boulevard, Bradley; and Michael R. Merchant, 19, of 1207 Blatt Boulevard, Bradley.

<strong>Solicitation of a child</strong>

Demario Kennedy, 23, of 157 S. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, pleaded not guilty in court Friday, Oct. 1, to indecent solicitation of a child after his indictment on Friday. Bond was set at $25,000. Kennedy is accused of trying to get a teenage boy to perform a sex act on August 4. The sex act was not performed, court records said. Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Claudio said Kennedy was not related to the boy, but does know him. The boy is between the ages of 13 and 17. The charge is a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison, Claudio said. His next court hearing is Nov. 5.

<strong>Hate crimes</strong>

Four people were charged on Wednesday by Kankakee County prosecutors with committing hate crimes against blacks and Hispanics at a store in Bradley on Sunday.

Charged with one count each are Richard M. Demonbreun, 22, of 11250 S. Worth Ave., Worth; Joel A. Mietzner, 29, of 542 W. 1000N Road, Manteno; Jeremiah T. Spainhour, 27, of 214 S. Oak St., Manteno, and Misty L. Beland, 17, of 122 N. Rosewood Ave., Kankakee. Beland was charged as an adult.

They were arrested Wednesday after Bradley police were called at 9:50 p.m. for a fight involving about 15 people, police reported.

After the people were separated, the four told police that their house was burnt down by Mexicans and they saw a group of Mexicans in the store that were laughing about it and probably responsible for it.

However, a Hispanic family told police that they verbally intervened when the four white people were harassing a black couple and that the four white people then began harassing the Hispanics and threatening them.

Their arraignments are set for Oct. 19 in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

<strong>Attempted child abduction</strong>

Extra police patrols have been added before and after school after a 15-year-old Coal City High School girl reported that a man tried to abduct her Thursday morning, according to Coal City police.

The girl was walking at about 8:10 a.m. near Marguerite and Division streets when a silver four-door vehicle pulled up and a man inside asked if she wanted a ride, police reported. When she told him "no," he got out of the car and grabbed her by the arm and tried to pull her into the car. The girl pulled away and continued to school and reported the incident, Chief Keith Hefner reported.

She described the man as white, in his late 20s, with a shaved head and goatee. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Another man with a similar description also was in the car. No description of the car was provided.

<strong>Violation of order of protection</strong>

Joshua A. Paquette, 22, of 57 Emery Drive, Bourbonnais, at 5:06 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Blaine Ave., Bradley, for violation of an order of protection, Bradley police reported.