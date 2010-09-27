Police Blotter: Sept. 27, 2010

<strong>Alcohol</strong>

Leonard Sharp, of Kankakee, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Saturday at Hobbie Avenue and Willow Street in Kankakee for resisting a police officer, obstructing identification and for being under the influence of alcohol. According to Illinois State Police, Sharp, 28, was involved in an altercation in the street at Hobbie and Willow when a state trooper stopped to investigate. Sharp was arrested after arguing with the officer and refusing to provide identification. He was booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

* Marty Keay, 52, of 123 W. Ash St., Watseka, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Friday by Watseka police for possession of cannabis under 2.5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a bail bond, according to police. He was booked into the Iroquois County Jail.

* Tyrone Hill, 21, of 1852 Notre Dame Court, Kankakee, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Illinois Avenue and East Spruce Street in Kankakee for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to Kankakee police. Police found Hill to be in possession of three small baggies of a white powder substance.

* Dustin J. Marshall, 34, of 408 N. Third St., Cissna Park, was arrested Thursday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for possession of methamphetamine and violations of the Methamphetamine Precursor Control Act, according to police. Marshall was arrested at a Potomac residence after sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant at his Cissna Park home Wednesday. He was charged Thursday at an arraignment in Watseka with possession of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine up to $25,000.

<strong>DUI</strong>

* Odette P. Heinrich, 47, of Chebanse, was arrested by Illinois State Police at 1:59 a.m. today for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Heinrich was seen driving without a tail light and swerving through a construction zone on northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 319, north of Bourbonnais. Police noted a smell of alcohol on her breath and an open can of beer behind the driver's seat after stopping the vehicle. She was booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

* Vicente Andrade-Avalos, 41, of Kankakee, was arrested for DUI at 3 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at Washington Avenue and Locust Street in Kankakee, according to Illinois State Police. He was arrested after the trooper smelled alcohol on his breath and was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

* Norman Beasley, 26, of Beecher, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Friday for DUI following a traffic stop by Illinois State Police on Illinois Route 50 at 12000N Road near Manteno. According to police, Beasley was traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee.

* Rickey L. Collins, 52, of 1197 N. 5000W Road, Kankakee, was arrested Friday morning in the 2100 block of West Station Street in Kankakee by Kankakee police for DUI and resisting arrest, according to a report.

<strong>Theft of a motor vehicle</strong>

A person reported Sept. 18 in the 5000 West block of 9000N Road in rural Manteno that between Aug. 28 and 8:40 a.m. Sept. 18, someone stole his 1995 Dutchmen pop-up camper/trailer, according to a Kankakee County sheriff's report. The camper/trailer was valued at less than $10,000.