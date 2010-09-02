Iroquois County: Chebanse bank robbed, man in custody

One man is in custody at the Iroquois County Jail following a bank robbery in Chebanse Wednesday afternoon.

Joshua D. Carmen, 25, of Kankakee was arrested about 2 a.m. today for armed robbery at the Federated Bank of Chebanse. Carmen remains in custody at the Iroquois County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

An undetermined amount of money was stolen in the 3 p.m. robbery at 110 W. First North St. That followed a manhunt involving Chebanse, Iroquois County and Illinois State police, which continued into the early morning largely between Chebanse and Clifton.

Units from the Iroquois and Kankakee county sheriff's police departments, the Illinois State Police at Ashkum, Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Major Crimes Task Force assisted in the search.

Further details on the robbery were not available from state police at press time.