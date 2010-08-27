10 Questions: KCC president prepares for another year (Aug. 21)

Kankakee Community College begins classes Monday. With that in mind, KCC President John Avendano took time out of his day to answer 10 Questions about himself. He is starting his second year as the school's president, preparing for the upcoming fall semester.

What is your favorite time of day?

"6 in the morning. It's the start of a new day. I love to have the chance to start a new day."

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

"I like to think my greatest achievement hasn't been accomplished yet. That being said, personally, my family is my crowning achievement. Professionally, becoming the president of KCC has been my greatest accomplishment."

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you want to live?

"Either Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, or Durango, Colo. My family vacationed in Durango a few years back, and we fell in love with the mountains, the weather, the beautiful landscapes. We've talked about retiring there."

Do you have a "catchphrase," or terms you overuse?

"I often start sentences by saying 'a couple of things.' In terms of a catchphrase, on the campus of KCC, I have a phrase that when I start most people there can finish: 'No one rises to low expectations.'"

What is something about yourself that might surprise people?

"Many people do not know that English is my second language. I don't have an accent now, so people are surprised to find that I didn't begin to learn English until I was about 6 years old. I grew up speaking Spanish."

What talent would you most like to have?

"I would love to be able to sing. I can't hold a note, so I would love to be able to sing without upsetting someone's stomach. I respect any musical talent."

What music do you like to listen to?

"Seger, Prince, Sting (which I am seeing in concert very soon). I like blues, jazz, Eric Clapton."

Which cartoon character would you most closely associate yourself with?

"I'd like to think that I get up in the morning and I feel like 'The Lion King,' but that's not really me. I would say I'm more composed and rational, sort of like Woody from 'Toy Story.'"

If you could have a career other than your own, what would you like to be?

"Baseball player. Professional baseball player. When I accepted my position at KCC I said that I would start July 1st as long as I didn't get selected in the June (Major League Baseball) draft. Every now and then I still tell my wife that I think I can come out of retirement."

What is the greatest love of your life?

"My wife (Janet) and my kids (Mike, Nikki and Marissa). That's what I live for. All of them."