Seven area fire departments part of large disaster drill

Seven Kankakee area fire departments will be participating in a four-state mutual aid alarm program today that will involve between 250 and 290 departments, said Kankakee Fire Chief Ron Young.

The area departments of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Manteno, Aroma Park and Grant Park will be sending four-person engine, tanker, rescue and ambulance squads to the staging area at the First Midwest Bank Amphitheater in Tinley Park.

"To make sure the system works, you have to exercise it," said Jay Reardon, chief executive officer for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System-Illinois

The exercise is being done in conjunction with the 2010 Fire-Rescue International conference sponsored by the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

The Kankakee County departments are part of the south response unit. The two other staging areas are the north team in Glenview and the West team in Hoffman Estates. A task force from Indiana and Michigan will also be on hand.

Young said all the vehicles are expected to be on site within 90 minutes of the mutual aid call. The local units will gather in Manteno and proceed along Interstate 57 when they get the call about 8:30 a.m. Once everyone arrives, 99 vehicles and manpower totaling about 300 will be on site.

Said Young: "The goal is for everyone to know what to do in the future when it is an emergency."

~ Lee Provost