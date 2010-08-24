Kankakee: Hair-lowering day (photos)

FIRST PHOTO: Daniel Hutchins Jr. who starts kindergarten at The Aroma Park Primary Center on Tuesday, gets a free haircut from Joshua Stevenson of Exclusively You in Kankakee at the Community Resource Center Monday morning. It was part of a special program celebrating the start of school.

SECOND PHOTO: Ten barbers cutting hair at the Community Resource Center give free haircuts for children going back to school.

THIRD PHOTO: Reno Dillard is shown working on one of the 25 heads of hair he estimated he would cut for free at the Kankakee Community Resource Center Monday.

The Daily Journal/Scott Anderson