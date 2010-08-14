State: Brady 'just plain wrong,' Gov. Quinn says

Gov. Pat Quinn said Friday that his Republican challenger, state Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, is "just plain wrong" for criticizing the emergency federal funding that was approved this week for education and Medicaid.

Quinn also said a special session of the Legislature should not be necessary to approve spending the emergency money.

Illinois is expected to get $415 million for education, which state officials predict will prevent more than 5,000 teachers from being laid off. The state would also get about $500 million to spend on Medicaid, the health care program for the poor under the $26 billion emergency funding bill approved by Congress and signed by President Obama.

"He wants to turn away federal money to keep our teachers working? He's just plain wrong," Quinn said at the state fair. "I think this is Exhibit A on why Sen. Brady is one of the worst people for education in Illinois."

The package will provide $10 billion to states for education to keep an estimated 160,000 teachers working. The other $16 billion is for Medicaid programs and would free up state money for other purposes, including keeping more than 150,000 police officers and other public workers on the payroll, Obama said Tuesday.

"These are just typical Washington games, digging a deeper hole," Brady said Thursday. "I don't know where they're going to get the money. ...

"It just avoids the inevitable. At the end of the day, we have to learn to live within our means and we cannot ask the federal government to continue to bail us out."

The funding will be paid for by ending a tax loophole used by multinational corporations and cutting future food stamp benefits. Democrats say it will actually reduce the deficit by about $1.4 billion.

Quinn said the additional federal aid was the result of both Republican and Democratic governors pushing Congress for additional federal aid in the wake of declining state revenue because of the recession.

Because the emergency funding isn't in the state budget, there was speculation in Springfield that a special session might be necessary.

"We don't think that's necessary," Quinn said Friday.

The federal funding will be not be used in place of state education funding, but will be added to it, Quinn budget spokeswoman Kelly Kraft said Friday.

"The school districts would get the money through general state aid and it would go directly to the districts," she said. "From the federal standpoint, their intent is for that money to strictly be used for teacher salaries."