Police Blotter: August 14, 2010

<strong>Burglary</strong>

A person reported at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 7 from the 1100 block of Meadows Walk Drive in Bourbonnais that someone broke into his home and stole a vacuum, surge adapter, two watches, a 42-inch plasma TV, mini laptop and laptop, according Bourbonnais police. The back door had been forced open, his room had been ransacked and the bed flipped over.

There was no value listed for the missing items.

<strong>Burglary from motor vehicle</strong>

A person reported Tuesday in the 200 block of South Laurel Road in Sun River Terrace that someone entered his unlocked car and stole 50 rounds of Federal 9mm bullets and two keys, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. There was no value listed for the missing items.

<strong>Drug offenses</strong>

David A. Waterman, 43, of 564 S. Myrtle Ave., Kankakee, was arrested after agents stopped his car at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 at the Court Street exit for a cracked windshield, according to a Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group report. He was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of hypodermic syringes after agents searched his car and found six small bags of heroin and two syringes.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Justin Gregory George, 36, of 23 Kim Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 600 block of South Main Street in Bourbonnais for DUI-alcohol, DUI over .08, possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana and disobeying a stop sign, according to Bourbonnais police reports. At 9:35 p.m., his breath-alcohol content registered at .191, according to police reports. An officer found a clear plastic bag with 1.6 grams of marijuana in the car's center console, and it field-tested positive for marijuana, according to police reports.

<strong>Home invasion</strong>

A person reported at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday that someone broke into a residence on 12000N Road in rural Grant Park and stole two 32-inch flat-screen TVs, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports.

<strong>Theft</strong>

A Verizon Wireless employee reported Tuesday in the 4700 East block of 4000N Road in rural Bourbonnais that copper wiring on a cell tower had been cut and stolen, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. The cost of the copper and damage to the tower was estimated at $3,000 to $4,000, according to sheriff's reports. The theft occurred between noon Aug. 5 and 10 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Theft of a motor vehicle</strong>

A person reported Wednesday in the 0-100 block of Big Chief Drive in Bourbonnais that a blue, Gadabout Holiday Rambler moped with a broken speedometer was stolen from where it was chained to the deck, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. Someone cut the lock off, according to sheriff's reports. The moped was valued at less than $10,000.