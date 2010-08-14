Olivet's kitchen staff supplies answers, food to feed players (Aug. 7)

It's no big deal, really.

Just 250 professional football players, coaches, team employees, guests and media members coming over for breakfast. And lunch, dinner and a late snack. For 22 days.

And, sure, there are some fans to look after -- maybe 16,000 a day.

Still, Ed Daugherty, the Sodexo food service general manager at Olivet Nazarene University, doesn't have a furrowed brow, a nervous tic, or darting, panicky eyes.

Instead, the opening of the Chicago Bears Training Camp is met by ONU's own well-practiced team: 75 employees in the kitchen at Ludwig Hall; plus 35 other staffers handling the outdoor concessions area.

"It's a unique challenge," Daugherty said of the Bears' camp. "But you have to understand: We can serve up to 1,700 for each meal here during the school year. And there is no difference in the quality. We don't turn it up for the Bears. We owe the same quality to our students."

The Bears' particular menu adjustments come through their director of physical development Rusty Jones. And those changes aren't about the cuts of meat or the quality of the seafood. They're about green dots, red dots and lots of high-sugar cereals.

"He (Jones) uses the dots on the foods to designate what foods are best for the players," Daugherty said. "Foods with the green dots are good. They can eat a lot of those."

And you see them mainly around the salad bar.

"The blue and the yellow aren't as good, but you really have to watch out for the reds."

(And those are mostly around the desert table, where Daugherty rarely sees the players, but us media folks are frequent visitors.)

Hungry as a Bear?

Here are some of the totals of the amount of food provided to the Chicago Bears through the kitchens at Olivet Nazarene University, where training camp participants and guests are served.

* 7,000 chicken breasts

* 1,000 pounds of shrimp

* 900 pounds of deli meat

* 450 pounds of cheese

* 150 cases of beef jerky

* 60 pounds of steak -- per meal

* 75 pounds of fish -- per day