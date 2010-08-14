Health: Battle against belly fat is winnable

Losing that dangerous belly fat may not be the unwinnable war that many imagine.

"You first have to accept that there is no such thing as 'spot reduction,'" said Rick Ray, a certified personal trainer at Fitness Premier in Bourbonnais. "You can't just expect to exercise away your belly fat."

A recent study in the Archives of Internal Medicine reported that belly fat can be an indication of serious health problems. The study found a significant increase for serious health issues when a man's waistline expands to 40 inches or greater for men, and 35 inches or greater for women.

Instead, he helps his clients on the three-pronged attack. They focus on nutrition, cardio-vascular exercise and weight training.

"You have to create an energy deficit, where you are burning more than you take in," he said. "It's not impossible. I have a female client who wanted to reduce her waist and thighs. In the past eight weeks, she has maybe only lost four or five pounds, but her appearance is totally different.

"It can happen."

"But you have to stick to a plan," Gary Henderson, the director of case management at the Riverside Medical Center's fitness facility. "You can't just want to lose weight.

"And the more successful patients we see are the people who get involved with on-going support groups. Maybe they join a gym, too. But the important thing is that it's harder to do it alone."

~ Dennis Yohnka