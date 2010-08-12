Watseka: Hite's attorney says McVay's shooting was self-defense

A Watseka man accused of fatally shooting another patron last spring outside a Watseka bar acted in self-defense, his attorney said Wednesday.

"We've listed the defense as self-defense," said Jeffrey D. Hite's attorney, Edward Glazar Jr., after a hearing in Iroquois County Circuit Court.

Hite, 31, of Watseka, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Watseka resident Roger L. McVay. The shooting occurred April 14, 2009, outside of McSki's Place after an argument erupted inside.

Glazar declined comment on whether another weapon was used or was somehow involved that night and what happened leading up to the shooting.

Assistant State's Attorney Alex O'Brien also would not comment on the specifics of Hite's case, citing legal rules that bar prosecutors from discussing details of pending cases. However, he said, in cases such as Hite's, defendants claiming self-defense may affect how prosecutors prepare for trial.

"There are some additional issues we have to look at and prove," O'Brien said.

Also at the hearing, Iroquois County Circuit Judge Gordon Lustfeldt set a final pretrial hearing for Oct. 28, and he set Hite's jury trial for Jan. 10, 2011.

"We are ready for trial," O'Brien said after the hearing. "It's one of those cases we've looked at thoroughly and prepared for thoroughly."

However, he said, the Oct. 28 hearing should prove interesting.

"That's really the time when everybody's cards are laid on the table," O'Brien said. "It should be an interesting day."

Co-defendant Chad A. Walwer, 25, of Watseka, was sentenced in February to nine years in prison on a weapons possession charge. Walwer told detectives he brought a handgun to Hite, with whom he lived, on April 14 before the shooting. Walwer later hid that gun, a Smith & Wesson, in a shed in Woodland.

As part of his plea deal, Walwer has agreed to testify against Hite.