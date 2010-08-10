Rape trial opens quietly

The sexual assault trial of Jason Curl, 26, began quietly Monday, devoid of the hype that surrounded it during a contentious election battle for Kankakee County State's Attorney.

Curl, of Chebanse, is accused of raping a 93-year-old blind woman at River Valley Supportive Living, 1975 E. Court St., on July 25, 2005. At the time, she was a resident and he was a nursing assistant there.

Only a few friends and family members showed up for Curl's bench trial, presided over by Circuit Judge Clark Erickson. Monday's proceedings were short -- Curl's defense attorney, Jeff Tomczak, is recovering from surgery -- and the trial will resume on Dec. 16. One witness, the victim's niece, testified, and brief opening statements were given.

It was all far from the high profile the case was given when it became a campaign cause for public defender J. Imani Drew, who accused her challenger, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jamie Boyd, of deliberately delaying the trial until the elderly victim died.

Just days before the Nov. 4 election, Jennifer Bishop-Jenkins, founder of victims' rights group Illinois Victims, endorsed Drew at a news conference in front of the courthouse, saying, "Jamie Boyd claims to have cleared most of the backlog of criminal cases in the county when he was appointed Kankakee County State's Attorney in 2006.

"But justice delayed is certainly justice denied for this now 97-year-old alleged victim of a Class X sexual assault.''

<strong>Victim deceased</strong>

Neither Drew, who lost the election, nor Bishop-Jenkins was in court for the trial.

At the time, Bishop-Jenkins was even unaware the victim had died in August. Indeed, the victims' rights advocate had not even spoken to the victim's family. When reached by The Daily Journal Monday, she said her involvement in the news conference was at the invitation of a Drew supporter.

"I didn't do this for the family. I was asked as the head of Illinois Victims to come out and speak,'' said Bishop-Jenkins of her endorsement. Still, she remained firm that Curl's case appeared suspicious and should be scrutinized. Drew supporters also brought attention to Curl's defense attorney, Jeff Tomczak, who donated $500 to Boyd's campaign on July 16, 2008.

Even Erickson had expressed concern about how protracted the case had become during a July 24, 2007, court hearing. He stated, on court record, that "the court admonishes the parties as to its current frustration in this matter."

Private attorney James Spiros, who handled the victim's case against River Valley, moved much faster. The victim settled out of court for an undisclosed sum in June 2007.

In response to the accusations against him, Boyd said that the trial delays were due to a change in Curl's counsel. Attorney Tom McClure stepped down in August 2007, and the case was picked up by Tomczak, who asked Erickson for six weeks to catch up. Boyd also blamed Erickson who, he said, was responsible for moving cases along.

However, Boyd never addressed Tomczak's $500 donation.