Martinton: Fiery two-vehicle crash claims 1 life (update)

<strong>UPDATE (4:55 p.m.):</strong>

On Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police released the identity of the person killed in the crash on U.S. Route 52 on Sunday.

Jacob V. Ludwig, 25, of Fithian, was the the driver of the Jeep Wrangler that collided with a Peterbilt Motors RV driven by Michael J. Spatola, 49, of Manhattan.

Ludwig, who was trapped in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

<em>This is the earlier story</em>

One person was killed and two others injured in a fiery crash between a motorhome and a Jeep Wrangler late Sunday night on U.S. Route 52 at the Iroquois River bridge, a mile south of L'Erable.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep Wrangler collided with a westbound motorhome just west of the bridge. The motorhome was hauling the enclosed race car trailer of Kankakee County Speedway driver Mike Spatola III, of Manhattan.

Flames from the crash were so intense that firefighters had difficulty getting to the victim, a 25-year-old Fithian man who was driving the eastbound Jeep.

His name is not being released by Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum pending notification of family and friends who live in the Champaign area.

Spatola and his father, Mike Spatola II, managed to escape before flames engulfed their motorhome. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment by Riverside Medical Center ambulance.

A steel guardrail on the east side of the highway prevented the mangled vehicles from plunging down an embankment into a cornfield, Ashkum Fire Chief Jeff Glenn said. "It is a real steep ravine right there," Glenn said. "It was a very perilous situation."

Firefighters from Ashkum and Martinton searched the nearby field to make sure there were no other victims.

Ashkum firefighters spent the night clearing the scene and returned to their station shortly before 7 a.m. today. Assisting at the accident scene were units from the Martinton Fire Department and emergency medical squads from Martinton and Riverside.

Spatola and his father usually travel together to race events. On Friday night, they teamed up to win the Open-Wheel Modified feature race at the Kankakee County Fair.

The accident remains under investigation by state police.

Reporter Dennis Yohnka contributed to this story.