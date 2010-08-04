Just in: Lock your car, take your valuables with you

One Bradley mom knows all too well the dangers of leaving valuable items in an unlocked car, even for a few minutes.

Jennifer Aulwurm, 33, said she and her 5-year-old daughter stopped at a friend’s home July 28 before she became one of Bradley’s latest burglary victims. Her car is equipped with an alarm — a recent addition — but she didn’t arm it that day. Nor did she lock the door. And she left her purse inside.

Aulwurm is one of too many as at least three local police departments report that area burglaries — especially from cars — are on the rise.

“I was so careful after the first incident. Then you get comfortable,” said Aulwurm, a stay-at-home mom who also has a 14-year-old son. “Who would have the nerve to do that in front of someone’s house? You always think it’s not gonna happen to me.”

