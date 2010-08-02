Kankakee: Soldier's homecoming time for adjustment

Home for just days after a tour in Iraq, Kankakeean Carol Moore of the 317th Engineer Company was already planning her next missions.

With the July 21 celebration at the Kankakee Community Resource Center still ringing in her ears, the full-time Army Reservist was focused on her family. Moore's working out the details for two reunion trips before returning to her job as unit administrator for the 317th, based in Kankakee, Aug. 17.

Each time, she -- like any returning soldier -- must adjust.

"We (returning reservists) find ourselves up at 5 a.m., cutting grass (and) then wondering what to do the rest of the day," Moore said.

The adjustment to a less regimented lifestyle can take anywhere from three to six months, said Paul Guiel, public affairs officer for the 863rd Battalion, the parent to the 317th Engineer Company.

This includes more sleep and getting back to a routine. He said the more action a soldier sees, the longer it will take to adjust.

Rosemary Simmons, a psychologist and the director of counseling for Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, said it can help to spend time with family and friends, who have less regimented schedules.

It alters the military lifestyle.

Andre Felix, Moore's nephew, said his aunt will definitely be surrounded by family.

"We'll take her out and have a good time," said Felix.

Guiel suggested giving soldiers private time for such reflections. He also said soldiers and their families need to discuss what's on the veteran's mind as well any issues other family members may be experiencing.

"Dealing with day-to-day problems with a spouse or family member maybe seem insignificant compared to combat," Guiel said.

The Army also helps returning soldiers adjust with what it calls a "re-immigration program." What that means is that the soldiers and their families are brought together 60, 90 and 180 days after they return, said Guiel. The Army also does risk assessments and marriage counseling.

To help cope, Moore said that she doesn't watch the TV coverage of Iraq.

"Those reports can only tell a little part of the story," she said. "And if you have been there, you know there was a lot more involved in that incident."

Moore uses her experiences to offer advice to the families and friends of other returning soldiers. "Even if we are quiet (when we return, it doesn't mean) we love (our families) less. We are just used to sitting quietly."

But first, Moore needed to unpack.

To keep them safe, all personal effects from Moore's home were moved to storage when she left for Iraq in October 2009, her third tour of duty.

So, after she stepped foot back in Kankakee a few weeks ago, a jet-lagged Moore spent time directing the movers where to place furniture while she sorted through boxes.

Moore, 53, was trying to finalize a date for a trip to California to visit her three grown children. She has some other trips planned as well but she worried that she would be bored with so much free time -- that she might have trouble readjusting.

"Sometimes, we just have to take it all in: The world didn't stop here just because we were gone over there," she said. "We look around and see things and say, 'Hey, that got done without me. So, what should I be doing?'

"And sometimes, we just have to sit back and realize that we made it back. Others weren't as lucky."