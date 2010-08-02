Bradley: Alert visitor stops spread of fire

A full-blown structure fire was averted Sunday afternoon after a man noticed smoke from a smoldering fire coming from the front of a Bradley home.

Lyndon Walton, of Bourbonnais, was visiting his mother-in-law just houses away from 171 N. Quincy Ave. when he noticed smoke pouring from the sides of the front door.

Walton said he attempted to douse the fire with soda before calling 911. A Bradley police officer first to arrive used a fire extinguisher to remove the threat of an all-consuming fire he said would have been certain had Walton not responded so quickly.

The home belongs to Mellie Winge, who was not there at the time, and no one was injured. Police and fire officials did find a dog in the home but said it was unharmed.

The fire, which began around 3:15 p.m., appeared to have started on the outside of the home by an errant cigarette butt. It was too soon to tell how much damage the brief fire caused, police officials said, and by 3:45 p.m., firefighters were tearing off pieces of the home's siding, making sure the fire was out.

