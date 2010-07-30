Bourbonnais: Chicago's NFL team reports to camp at Olivet

The first thing quarterback Jay Cutler did upon arriving in Bourbonnais for the Chicago Bears' ninth training camp in Bourbonnais?

The same thing he does on the field: He looked for a Target.

Cutler and tight end Greg Olsen, who ironically was Cutler's favorite target on the field with a team-high 60 catches last season, took a trip to the local retail store early Thursday afternoon to pick up some bedding material for their respective dormitory rooms during their stay at Olivet Nazarene University.

The camp officially begins with a practice at 3 p.m. today, with the gates opening to the public at 2 p.m. Admission is free. The camp runs through Aug. 19. See Page D8 for a full practice schedule.

In a reversal of the team's on-the-field play over the past several years, the offense was ahead of the defense in arriving to camp Thursday, with Cutler and Olsen joining running back Matt Forte, wide receiver Devin Hester and center Olin Kreutz as the biggest names among the early arrivals.

But while Cutler has a nice, fluffy new pillow and comforter to help him relax during training camp, he and the rest of the players echoed virtually the same sentiment during interviews: Training camp is not a vacation by any means.

"When we're not practicing, we'll be studying," Cutler said, adding that the team is ready to put the disappointment of 2009 in the past and focus on getting back into the playoffs.

Kreutz, along with fellow offensive linemen Chris Williams and Roberto Garza, wasted little time in beginning the work necessary to do that. The three were among the first to show up at ONU, arriving before noon, and immediately took a short drive on a golf cart to the weight room facility near the practice fields.