Kankakee County: Fair organizers will be on the lookout for fake cash

After receiving $60 worth of fake money during an event at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds earlier this month, officials there plan to use a few tools to detect counterfeit cash during the Kankakee County Fair, which begins Aug. 4.

Tammy Focken, treasurer of the Kankakee County Fair board, said fluorescent lights and special pens -- the ink from which turns black or darker on fake bills -- will be used to check the legitimacy of cash collected during the fair. They will also utilize counterfeit money counters, which can quickly identify fake bills. These strategies will be used at each gate, she said.

The fair runs through Aug. 8.

Said Focken of counterfeit money: "I wouldn't plan on using it."

~ Kristen Zambo