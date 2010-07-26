Kankakee: Deb Terrill's food demonstration (photo, video recipes)

Deb Terrill hands out samples of a recipe she made at the Kankakee Farmers' Market Saturday morning.

Terrill is a food columnist for The Daily Journal and gave a presentation and demonstration on three summer salads.

