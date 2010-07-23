Weather: Severe thunderstorm warning and watch; cooling centers listed

<a target="_blank" href="http://www.wunderground.com/auto/dailyjournal/IL/kankakee.html">Click for the latest forecast and conditions.</a>

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thundestorm warning for western Kankakee County, northwestern Iroquois County, northeastern Livingston County, southwestern Will County, north central Ford County and eastern Grundy County until 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 7:15 p.m. for northern Kankakee County and eastern Will County.

A severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect until 9 p.m., and includes Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Ford, Grundy and Livingston counties.

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Cooling stations

Along with shopping malls, public offices serve as cooling stations -- or safe places anyone can go to get out of the heat. These include the following:

* The Illinois Department of Human Services, located at 285 N. Schuyler Ave.

* The Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Other libraries are also open.

* The Senior Services Center at Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

* The Family Community Resource Center, an Illinois Department of Human Services facility, 806 E. Walnut St., Watseka, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cool ride

* River Valley Metro buses serve as cooling centers any day that the heat index or the temperature reaches 100 degrees.

Free rides are offered to everyone and passengers can ride as long as they want. On a normal basis, rides are free for those 65 and older with valid state-issued ID with picture. Metro officials will be monitoring the temperature and spread the word via its Web site and radio if its rolling cooling station status kicks in.

A cool dip

* Splash Valley Aquatic Park, 1850 River Road in Kankakee, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until July 31. Children under 2 pay $2; all others are $7.95; after 4 p.m., the price is $3.95.

* Bird Park Splash Pad, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is $2.

* The Watseka pool, 999 S. Legion St., will be open from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Children 5 and younger are free, $3 for children 5 and older, and $4 for adults.

* Clifton Centennial Pool, 370 N. Fourth St., Clifton, is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It is also open for late night swimming from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays; 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays; and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Children 13 and younger are $5, $4 for adults and children 13 and older.

* Onarga Swimming Pool, 111 N. Chestnut St., is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Children under 2 are free; all others pay $3 each.

* Admission to the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High school Swimming pool is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents. For hours, call (815) 937-3742.