Police Blotter: July 17, 2010

<strong>Aggravated assault</strong>

Joshua D. Carmen, 24, of 2020 W. Station St., Kankakee, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Station Street in Kankakee for aggravated assault after two men accused him of holding a gun down at his side before going around the garage to come up behind them, according to a Kankakee police report. They told police they feared for their lives. Police recovered a pellet gun.

<strong>Alcohol arrests</strong>

Eight underage drinkers were arrested by Bradley police at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Evergreen Lane in Bradley after police responded to reports of an underage drinking party.

Arrested were: Jeremy Sims, 20, of Bradley; Branki Neal, 18, Michael Hodak, 18, and Michael Cabezas, 19, of Aroma Park; Austin Blake, 18, Nathan Bass, 18 and Zachary Zinanni, 19, of Bourbonnais; and Jack Klasey, 19, of Kankakee.

<strong>Battery</strong>

A person reported at 10:07 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue in Kankakee that she was jumped by two women, according to a Kankakee police report. The person said it happened when she walked outside to a male friend's car because he sent a text message asking her to come to his car. They hit her about 12 times and told her not to talk to that man anymore and then they drove off.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

* A person reported Tuesday in the 5500 N. block of 16000E Road in Essex that a Suzuki 55 horsepower jet motor was stolen off a boat being stored in a garage on the property, according to a Kankakee County sheriff's report. The garage door had been unlocked.

* A .22-caliber handgun was stolen out of a kitchen cabinet between 7 p.m. July 10 and 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Indiana Avenue in Kankakee.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

* Enoch D. Harris, 20, of 139 S. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested July 11 in the 100 block of South Chicago Avenue in Kankakee for domestic battery after a person called police at 8:39 p.m., according to a Kankakee police report.

* Marilyn R. Sextion, 37, of 7409 E. First St., St. Anne, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Thursday by Kankakee County sheriff's police at the 4-Way gas station in St. Anne for domestic battery, resisting arrest and aggravated battery.

<strong>Drug offenses</strong>

* Tremaine Lamar Moore, 27 of 1175 N. Chicago Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Entrance Avenue in Kankakee for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, improper display of registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a city ordinance violation for excessive noise, according to a Kankakee police report. After an officer stopped the car for excessive noise and the registration violation, a bag containing two suspected crack cocaine rocks was found under the driver's seat.

* Christopher M. Sorenson, 20, of 1020 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Washington Avenue and River Street in Kankakee for possession of less than 30 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a Kankakee police report.

<strong>DUI</strong>

* Michelle L. Sanders, 18, of 474 Jeremy Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested Monday for DUI, according to a Kankakee police report.

* Heather Solimon, 26, of Bradley, was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County sheriff's police for driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

<strong>Gambling</strong>

Eric L. Mays, 24, of 452 W. Bourbonnais St., Kankakee, was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of West Station Street in Kankakee for gambling, obstructing police and on three warrants, according to a Kankakee police report. The arrest came after police were called to the 300 block of West Station Street in Kankakee for a report of people gambling in the street. Police found Mays holding some dice and a $10 bill. He gave police a different name and date of birth, and then ran from police.

<strong>Residential burglary</strong>

* A person reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee that he woke up after hearing his front door close, and found that someone broke in by cutting a window screen, according to a Kankakee police report. The person took the caller's wallet out of his jeans pocket, the $275 he had in it, credit cards and personal identification cards.

* A person reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue in Kankakee that someone broke into the apartment between July 9 and 1 p.m. Monday and stole three purses and their contents, a silver jewelry box, three rings, four necklaces, a diamond tennis bracelet and two sets of earrings, according to a Kankakee police report.

* A person reported at 5:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee that someone stole a Blu-ray disc changer and 30 to 35 DVDs from the home, according to a Kankakee police report.

* A person reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Crestlane Drive in Kankakee that someone broke into an apartment and stole two TV, two air conditioning units, about 25 purses, baby formula, new baby clothes with the price tags still attached and a bedding set, according to a Kankakee police report. The person said the items were taken after 1 p.m. July 9.

* A person reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Osborn Avenue in Kankakee that someone broke into the home and stole seven guns from a gun cabinet, according to a Kankakee police report. There was no dollar value listed for the guns, one of which was a Winchester 300 magnum.

* A person reported at 10:33 p.m. July 13, in the 1900 block of Cedar Place in Kankakee that someone appeared to have kicked a door in and then stole a Nintendo Wii game system and laptop, according to a Kankakee police report. The home was burglarized between 6:30 p.m. and 10:33 p.m. Tuesday.

* A person reported at about 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Second Street in rural Herscher that someone cut a window screen and stole a handheld Playstation and an iPod Touch, according to a Kankakee County sheriff's report.

<strong>Retail theft</strong>

Mike J. Beaulieu, 49, of 130 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 57 at mile marker 308 for felony retail theft and driving while license suspended, according to a Kankakee police report. His arrest came after staff at Walmart, 505 Riverstone Parkway, Kankakee, said he stole two comforter sets without paying for them. These were valued at $168.76.