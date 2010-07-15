Kankakee: Police request help in finding robber

With no suspect in custody, police are asking for the public's help in catching the man who robbed Kankakee Terminal Belt Credit Union Tuesday -- its second armed robbery in two months.

The holdup was reported at about 12:09 p.m. at the credit union, 1370 W. Court St. That armed robbery was the second time the credit union was robbed at gunpoint this year. It first was hit May 14. No shots were fired in either robbery and no one was reported injured during either holdup.

"At this point we're asking for any and all help from the community," Kankakee Police Cmdr. John Gerard said Wednesday.

Kankakee police on Wednesday released photos of the robbery suspect. He is described as a young, dark-skinned black man wearing a white collared shirt with horizontal burgundy stripes, a dark-colored baseball cap, dark jeans and white sneakers.

Credit union employees told police that the man entered the building with what police described as a light-colored cloth mask covering most of his face and demanded money while displaying a handgun, according to a statement released Wednesday by Kankakee police. A teller removed an undetermined amount of money from her drawer, according to Kankakee police, before he left with the cash.

Anyone with information about either holdup may call Kankakee police investigators at (815) 933-0426 or Kankakee Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 93-CRIME.

"We have nothing that indicates that it is (the same suspect)," Gerard said when asked if the same man may have robbed the credit union Tuesday and May 14.