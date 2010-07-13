An African Experience: Life in a 2-wheel world

Editor's note: Dennis Yohnka, a reporter and columnist for The Daily Journal, visited his son and daughter-in-law in Africa last month. He wrote a series of stories about his experiences, including the one published here.

Any road trip around Africa's metropolitan areas will make you a part of a distinct minority: The "rich."

Anyone who rides in a private car or a "proper" cab (not one of the numerous and often less sober local entrepreneurs) is considered wealthy by the vast majority of those who might walk five miles or more to work.

It is not unusual to see well-dressed women in high heels and men in suits walking along the narrow shoulder of dusty roads. It's not ideal, but there are few other options:

* You can take your chances on the ever-present blue minivans, but they are likely to be clogged with as many as 21 passengers, and those drivers are notorious risk-takers, too.

* The cost of a taxi would be prohibitive. In fact, just riding in that sauna-like van might eat up a full 50 percent of a worker's daily pay.

* Or you can ride a bike. Motorists aren't very friendly to cyclists here. Or to pedestrians, either. A walker or a bike rider has to be hyper-vigilant. In the U.S., a pedestrian has the right of way in an intersection. Not so here.

And bikes aren't cheap. That's why you still see models from the 1950s cobbled together at roadside fix-it shops and still working.

But there are groups such as a.ker.fa -- an American foundation that funds bike-related projects -- that believe bicycles are the intermediate step to building a stronger working class in Africa. With a bike, they say, workers can save their meager paychecks from the minivan driver and invest more in their children's tuition and nutrition. They can finally gain an economic foothold and see the real value of work.

That kind of thinking created a.ker.fa (which is a take on "Africa" spelled backward). The name comes from the mission to "turn Africa around, one life at a time." Outside of Lusaka, the sprawling capital of Zambia, one of a.ker.fa's projects is taking that lofty ideal and turning it into the very real whir of knobby tires on the road.

Business and barter

For Benjamin Banda, the creation of ZamBikes hasn't just eased his way to work: It's given him a job. Founded in 2007, with help from a.ker.fa, Zambikes now employs between 40 and 75 workers, including Banda. It turns out about 2,000 bikes a year.

"I know all of the bikes here," Banda said of the inventory he maintains and protects. He is the company's parts specialist. He keeps track of what's in the storeroom and what's ready to ship. He also works some extra hours in security.

He might not know them by serial number. But he knows each of the parts that go into each model. And he knows the difference that each bike can make for a new owner. His is one of the lives changed by the a.ker.fa mission.

Market innovations

But how does a guy begin to afford a $400 machine?

In many cases, the employers will buy the bikes and provide them for employees as part of their compensation. And there are ways to make that work smoother.

"We sell them at cost," explained Vaughn Spethmann, a 25-year-old San Diego native who partnered with Mwewa Chikamba, Gershon Sakaala and Dustin McBride to bring this venture to life.

"We can do that because of the help we get from a.ker.fa, and because of the interest we're building in our bamboo bikes."

Yes, Zambikes is now offering bicycle frames made of strong, plentiful bamboo.

Of course, finding the process that prevents splitting or shrinkage of the wood -- and the bonding material for joints that can withstand the demands of biking -- were major hurdles. But Zambikes' bamboo models are catching on, especially in Europe and America, where riders appreciate the notion of ecological responsibility.

Meanwhile, Zambikes cannot rest with only a standard line of less expensive city bikes (made with traditional materials) and the unique bamboo models.

"We are getting orders now for our new 'long bikes,'" Spethmann noted. "They are listed as 'Coffee Bikes' because they are designed for the entrepreneur who has larger packages to haul."

And, of course, they might be used for bags of coffee beans in some locales, but around Lusaka, bicycles loaded with packages of homemade charcoal are everywhere. The long bikes are going to be perfect for these enterprising businessmen.

The other model now getting attention in the Zambike catalog is the "Zambulance." That's right: Emergency medical care is not the government priority that it is here. A simple cart attached to a bike is an incredible improvement in some areas.

"We have a model with a canvas canopy and one without," Spethmann said. "We just received an order for two that are going to Zimbabwe."

Spethmann noted that Zambulances and many other Zambikes are paid for through grants from a wide range of charitable organizations that help fledgling clinics and aspiring businesses. Many times, the bikes are used as incentives for employees who devote a certain amount of time to a project. They can use the bike on the job for a year and then it belongs to those employees and volunteers.

Waves to wheels

Spethmann and McBride weren't always dedicated bikers back in California. They dropped their surf boards to get involved with the two-wheel world. They started with a.ker.fa organization and then took the mission to a personal level. They found local partners to begin building bikes, but first they had to build their own shop.

"You can see the hole in the back where we dug the clay for the bricks," Spethmann noted, pointing out the construction techniques that were used for the impressive complex of buildings.

Those structures are nice for the welding and shaping of frames. They're good for the storage of their inventory. But on this day, a group of local workers felt more comfortable sitting under a grove of trees with a little campfire going.

It looked like a scene that might have been thousands of years old -- except for the work uniforms and the bikes that might sell for $3,000 -- they were sanding the joints on bamboo bikes.

And telling stories. And laughing.

And turning the lives of Africans around -- as a.ker.fa's name implies, one bike at a time.