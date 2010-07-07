Kankakee area: No lack of Little League

Like the weather, the action is heating up in Little League baseball tournaments featuring local teams.

The District 18 Tournament featuring players ages 9 and 10 resumed at Slater Field in Bourbonnais Tuesday, with Central Area making its postseason debut by defeating Bradley-Bourbonnais National 13-3.

The 9-10 tournament continues tonight, with the Kankakee Jaycees facing Hopkins Park at 6 p.m. and Bradley-Bourbonnais National playing Watseka at 8 p.m.

After taking a night off, the District 18 Tournament for players ages 11 and 12 will continue at Beckman Park in Kankakee. The tournament hosts, the Kankakee Jaycees, will meet Limestone at 6 p.m. At 8 p.m., the two remaining undefeated teams, Bradley-Bourbonnais American and Manteno, will square off.

If that's not enough, the District 18 Tournament for 10- and 11-year-olds begins Monday at Limestone.

For more details, including photos of the teams participating in the 9-1O tournament, see Sports, Section D.

~ Mike Frey