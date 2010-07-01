Update: Severance package part of Kankakee County assessor's departure

The outgoing Kankakee County assessor -- who resigned last Friday amid heavy public pressure from the county board chairman -- narrowly dodged a dismissal hearing last week and instead walks away from his post with more than $26,000 in severance pay.

Steve Beatty -- who was in charge of finalizing countywide property tax assessments that eventually resulted in about $156 million in property tax bills this year -- will receive almost five months of his $64,168-a-year salary in severance pay, according to a copy of the termination agreement obtained by The Daily Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request filed early today.

Included in that five months pay is Beatty's unused vacation and sick time -- though it is unclear how much of that time Beatty has accumulated -- and he will be allowed to continue contributing to any pension or investment fund up to Nov. 5, 2010, the final termination date.

At the time of the settlement, Beatty was not enrolled in the county's health care plan.

Beatty will also be allowed to file for unemployment benefits following that final termination date and Kankakee County Board Chairman Mike Bossert "shall provide a favorable reference" for Beatty, according to the deal.

The agreement finalized this week, prohibits both county officials and Beatty from making any public comment about the severance package but does not preclude the document from the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Amendments to the Illinois Freedom of Information Act signed into law by Gov. Pat Quinn Aug. 17, 2009, declared all severance agreements open public documents -- meaning they must be released.

Prior to changes in the law, The Daily Journal sued the Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education to release the severance agreement between former Superintendent Brian Ali and the school board. After a yearlong legal battle that ended in the newspaper's favor, the document was released.

Beatty -- who was appointed assessor in 2007 by then-County Board Chairman Karl Kruse -- was more than 4 1/2 months late in sending tax assessment tallies to the state, as required by law, and as a result, tax bills were mailed out late, forcing the county to draw on $2.5 million in credit -- a move which may cost the county up to $18,000 in interest fees.

Beatty came under fire in recent months but has held his ground: His office was not at fault, he said. But during a June 17 county board committee meeting, Bossert publicly asked Beatty to resign and later pointed to Beatty's "lack of honesty to the board."

At the time, Bossert said he extended Beatty a severance offer, but soon rescinded it after Beatty refused to immediately resign.

For now, Bossert said he will be conducting a statewide search for a new assessor with the hopes of replacing Beatty by early September. In the meantime, existing staff at the assessor's office will take on added responsibilities, he said.

Beatty had less than one year left in his four-year term, at which time Bossert could have appointed another assessor.