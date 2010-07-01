Bradley: Summer breakfast program in schools a first this year

Two 8-year-old boys huddled at a cafeteria table near the wall in the Bradley East School Monday morning eating spoonfuls of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

It was just after 8 a.m. and the boys -- Cooper Morrissette and Drew Harvell -- were among a group of 16 youngsters taking part in the Bradley Elementary School District 61's state-mandated summer breakfast program.

This is the first year the Bradley schools have been required to offer it. Monday was the first day.

Morrissette, who lives about five blocks from the school, said he normally doesn't eat breakfast. His mom saw the sign outside the school noting the start of the breakfast program and had her son walk over with his friend.

"I'll probably be back tommorrow with a friend," Morrissette said. "I like the cereal." In addition to the cereal, the breakfast includes milk, juice and crackers.

The state mandates school districts with 50 percent or more of its enrollment receiving free or reduced lunches during the school year to offer breakfast during the break when schools are in session. Bradley schools began its summer school program Monday, and nearly all of the students who ate breakfast were attending a summer-school program.

The district's enrollment this past year was at 1,557, and 53 percent of students were in the free or reduced lunch program. That percentage is up from the 2008-2009 school year when it was 45 percent.

The new program in the Bradley district is unusual because the number of summer breakfast programs have declined sharply this year across the state, said Diane Doherty, executive director of the Illinois Hunger Coalition. Many districts have cut summer school programs due to the state's budget woes.

"The (summer) numbers don't reflect the need because so many summer programs have been reduced," said Doherty. "The doors are open less, so fewer kids are being fed."

The state board on Wednesday couldn't provide the exact number for this year, or where they are offered locally, said Mary Ann Fergus, a spokesperson for the state board, because it needed more time to research the results. The Daily Journal will publish a complete list of where free breakfasts are being offered locally in next Thursday's education page.

Last year, free summer breakfasts were offered at:

* Kankakee School District 111

* Iroquois Community Unit School District 9

* St. Anne Community Consolidated School District 256

* Momence Community Unit School District 1

This year, the Bradley schools were added to the list.

Mike Hahs, Bradley East School principal, said the program is simply a reflection of society, and that children need to eat just as much in the summer as they do during the school year.

"The buildings are here and there are kids who need to eat," Hahs said. Superintendent Scott Goselin said there were also about 20 children who ate breakfast at Bradley Central on Monday.

"How can anyone come in and learn without eating?" Hahs asked. "This helps us in the end."

Breakfast Programs

Bradley Central Junior High School

60 N. Wabash, Bradley

7:45 am to 8 am

Mondays to Fridays through July 19

Bradley East Elementary School

610 E. Liberty St.

8:15 to 8:30 am

Mondays to Fridays through August 6

Bradley West Elementary School

200 West State Street

8:15 to 8:30 a.m.

Mondays to Fridays from July 19 to August 6.