Tornado spotting: How does it work? (June 19)

When the report of a funnel cloud sighting near Herscher came over the police scanner, Dave Zinanni, Kankakee County Emergency Service Disaster Agency assistant coordinator, froze in place.

It was Tuesday, the day heavy rain flooded streets and basements in Bourbonnais as Zinanni watched the skies blacken from his office. The report came from a resident who called 911, and Zinanni immediately dispatched a deputy to verify the sighting.

Then his computer started flashing as an excited alarm sounded -- a National Weather Service alert. He went to his computer monitor and clicked the mouse -- it was a flash flood warning.

Zinanni picked up the telephone and dialed a number just as lightning stretched across the sky in the distance.

"This is Sgt. Zinanni from Kankakee County," he said. "We had a spotting down here in the Herscher area, but we haven't confirmed it. What kind of outlook do you got?"

It was the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

"That's good," he said, laughing, before quickly hanging up the telephone. "These guys are good. They said nothing is showing. There is no circulation. It's probably a false sighting."

The radar images monitored by the National Weather Service are first in the line of defense against tornadoes. But even with constant monitoring of trained meteorologists, trained weather spotters on the ground and multiple public alert systems through sirens, radios, television and cellular telephones, the system for locating tornadoes isn't perfect.

It's more of an art.

"It's all judgment. There are a lot of different situations, and every situation is different," said David Beachler, a meteorologist. "If things start to bubble up, we try to dissect a storm based on our radar returns. Usually, we'll issue a tornado warning based on radar."

When the tornadoes struck Dwight and started to move through Kankakee County on June 5, it was an unusual event, Beachler said. The tornado warning was issued in Kankakee County more than a half-hour in advance. Usually, it will trigger only seven or eight minutes before a tornado strikes.

Once the weather service issues a warning, it's the responsibility of local police and fire departments to set off tornado sirens, send text message alerts to cellular telephones and monitor the situation.

But the weather service also depends on police, firemen and trained volunteer weather spotters for reports. Radar cannot always pinpoint or verify the location of a tornado, Beachler said. People on the ground put their lives on the line to keep the weather service, emergency personnel and the public informed of the path of a twister.

Pete Nicholos, a Kankakee police officer, is a tornado tracker, seeking what he called the "thrill" of chasing tornadoes. His off-duty reports helped verify where the June 5 tornado was moving -- all the way from Dwight to Hopkins Park.

"They knew it was there, but they didn't know exactly where it was," said Nicholos, who made numerous reports that evening, along with others.

"We take what all those people will give us," Zinanni said. "It's such a big area, we have to use everyone who can help us."

Sounding the alarm

When a tornado is verified on the ground, or the National Weather Service issues a warning based on radar readings, the entire alert system is triggered.

That includes sirens, text alerts through the sheriff's office, weather radios, and television and radio stations. While some tornado sirens failed or were delayed when the June 5 tornadoes struck, there were multiple backups that worked, Zinanni said.

And sirens aren't considered the key warning.

Weather radios or telephone text messages are much more valuable than sirens, said Carl Gerdovich, Iroquois County Emergency Service Disaster Agency director. "Sirens are so archaic. They were put in years ago and are designed for outdoor warnings. They're not designed for someone sitting in their house with the TV on or air conditioner running or even the lawn mower outside. They're not necessarily even going to wake you up in the middle of the night."

Gerdovich also notes that sirens can be disabled by lightning and other electrical problems. They are tested once a month and maintenance is done if necessary, with municipalities responsible for the costs.

Sirens don't reach everywhere, either.

In the 677 square miles that cover Kankakee County, there are many gaps in the siren system.

Iroquois County is 1,116 square miles -- the third largest in Illinois.

While every community but tiny Stockland has sirens, there are numerous rural areas "all over the place" without siren coverage, Gerdovich said.

"What you need is a weather radio that sits on a shelf at home and is always on; or, people should sign up for text alert," Gerdovich said. "Those are the best ways to be warned."

Robert Themer contributed to this article.