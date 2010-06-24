Manteno: Irma Lambert has donated career to veterans

For more than 20 years, Irma Lambert has been a top volunteer at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Better put, Lambert has donated a career to the State of Illinois.

The volunteer office at the home keeps meticulous records on the number of hours donated to the state, and by their totals, Lambert has donated 44,995 hours.

And when you do the math, it’s pretty astounding. A full years’ worth of work, 52 weeks by 40 hours, would be 2,080 hours for most, even before deducting vacation, holidays and sick time.

Illinois Veterans Home Administrator Reginald Booker called Lambert, of Bourbonnais, the “all-star of volunteers.” And Monday night, she was honored alongside another volunteer, Verna Walters, of Bradley.

