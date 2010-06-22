Jeff Bonty: Smokey the Cat mulls over mailbag questions

Since co-worker Dennis Yohnka is away for a few days, Smokey, my cat, has decided to take a page from Yohnka's book and answer a few letters from the not-so-stuffed mailbag.

The first letter is actually an e-mail from Mr. Yohnka, who is visiting his son in Africa.

Dennis writes: Should I race a cheetah for money?

Smokey's Answer: First off, Dennis, I'd bet on the cat. I might have nine lives, but I'm not stupid. I will give you some advice. Have Mr. Cheetah run the race wearing a blindfold. That way, after he beats you, he will not find you quick enough to chomp off one of your legs.

Andy from Lafayette, Ind., writes: Smoke Man, why are you so hard on Jeff? By the way, I love the "Smokey the Weather Cat's Facts and Forecast" you supply via Facebook.

Smokey's Answer: Andy, my man, you are one cool cat for liking the facts and forecast. As for the white haired, pudgy dude you call Jeff, he needs to get tougher. He is always whining about having to feed me a snack at 2 a.m., or turning on the faucet in the bath tub so I can have some fresh water.

What did he think when I adopted him almost two years ago? He was going to have a free ride? Heck, I am a Russian Blue and I have a mind and schedule of my own.

Just in case, do you have room at your place if I get the boot here?

Elmer from Bourbonnais writes: Smokey, could you come over to my house and help my cat Dennis chase away some pesky squirrels. They sure are doing a number on my picnic table.

Smokey's Answer: Since Jeff is mean and will not let me out of the house, I will use my new rocket-projected grenade weapon and blast the rodents from here. All I ask is that you wear a safety helmet and duck about 7:30 a.m. in two days.

Also, tell Dennis to save me some snacks. Maybe Jeff will let me come over and we can commiserate over a Cubs game.

Caleb Benoit, The Daily Journal's sports editor, sent his question via text while on his baseball trek across America.

Smokey, if I am picked to be in one of those spin around a bat contests, which way should I go, left or right?

Smokey's Answer: First off, Caleb, I am ticked you guys didn't ask me to go along. I know my driving is like my cousin Toonce's, but I love night driving.

As for the question, it is not right or left, it clockwise and counter clockwise. Go with counterclockwise because it gets you headed toward the finish line quicker. And make sure you have not downed any nachos before this. I had a bad experience at a game in South Bend, Ind.

Tyson in England writes: Hi ya, Smokey. Me and the Typist were wondering what position you played during your soccer-playing days with Manchester United?

Smokey's Answer: Tyson and Typist, keep playing those great tunes on Facebook. As for my soccer playing, some bloke named David Beckham kept me on the bench. Not to posh about it, if you know what I mean.

I also think you need one of those cool horns that fans have at the World Cup in South Africa. It is great to blow that thing about 10 minutes after Jeff goes into a deep sleep.

And our final letter is from Ron in Bradley who wants to know what is the best way to clean a garage.

Smokey's Answer: If this is who I think it is, might I suggest a front-end loader. Of course, check for valuable items before dumping. And make sure that the wife is out of earshot when grumbling about being a sorry lot.

Next week I hope Jeff can carry his own weight in writing. I need a snack and a nap.

This is Smokey, have a great week and a beautiful life.

