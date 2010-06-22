Dwight: Tornado victim dies

The only person seriously injured in the June 5 tornado strike in Dwight died.

Frank Schoiber, 69, died in Heritage Manor, a nursing facility in Dwight, at 7:40 p.m. Sunday after being released from St. Francis Hospital in Peoria June 17, said Livingston County Coroner Michael P. Burke.

It is unclear whether or not Schoiber, who was buried inside his collapsed trailer at the Dwight Mobile Home Park during the storm, died of his injuries.

"It may not have been the cause," Burke said, "but it may have contributed to it." Preliminary results from an autopsy are expected in the coming days.

While at St. Francis Hospital, Schoiber's condition was upgraded from serious to fair during his 12-day stay, hospital officials said. "It isn't uncommon for patients to be transferred to ... nursing homes," hospital spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff said, when patients do not need further immediate care.

It is unclear whether Schoiber had any surviving family members.