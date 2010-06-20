Kankakee County: Projected revenue expected to fall by $1.8 million

Kankakee County officials will have their chance to answer the old adage: Is the glass half full or half empty?

More than midway through the fiscal year, County Finance Director Steve McCarty is projecting a $1.8 million budget shortfall for 2011, less than half of last year's $4.2 million deficit.

Last year, the county all but depleted its $5.1 million rainy-day fund to balance this year's $31.6 million budget. This year's contingency or reserve fund is expected to be $800,000 -- money that was tucked away from building permit revenue generated from the wind farm set to go up in the southwest part of the county.

While some departments are seeing modest increases in revenue -- sales tax, for example, is projected to go up 4 percent to $7.4 million -- the bulk of the county's losses is coming from the sheriff's and correction's departments, which together are expected to lose more than $1.1 million in projected revenue this year.

"This committee needs to start thinking about what belt-tightening we can accomplish," Kankakee County Chairman Mike Bossert said during Thursday's finance committee meeting.

"As we said a year ago, we can't allow our reserves to fall any further and I'd repeat that," Bossert said. "We need to hold the line."

Chief among the deficits:

* Fine collections -- almost a projected 50 percent drop from $488,000 to $245,876.

* Out-of-county fees for the use of the county's correctional facilities -- projected to drop almost 9 percent from $9.2 million to $8.4 million.

Last week, the county board approved a plan to outsource fine collections to Harris & Harris law firm, which was integral in rewriting the state law that allows private firms to attach a 30 percent fee to collect atop the actual fine, said Kankakee County State's Attorney Jamie Boyd.

Boyd said the agreement -- which the county can terminate at any point -- would reduce the overall cost to his budget and improve the chances of recouping outstanding fines.

State payments to the county continue to lag at about $1.3 million, McCarty said, and Kankakee has yet to receive its share of income taxes this year.

"There's still a lot of potential changes to what's there now," McCarty said.

The more immediate fear was July, which will have three pay dates. The first $1.5 million of the $2.5 million tax-anticipation line of credit, which the county approved after tax bills were mailed more than six weeks late, was credited to the county's account Thursday.

The 3.5 percent interest rate may cost up to $18,000 in fees, but the money came just in time: The county had just $425,000 left in its general revenue fund after this week's payroll.

"We're trying to keep the bills paid and the payroll checks from bouncing," McCarty said. "It's an interesting balancing act."