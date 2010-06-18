UPDATE: Thunderstorm warning expires, watch still in effect

The severe thunderstorm warming has been cancelled for southeastern Kankakee County by the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties.

Bradley Police reported a potential tornado touchdown on Interstate 57 near exit 308 at 4:40 p.m.

At 4:02 p.m., radar indicated that there was a line of fast-moving severe thunderstorms extending from Elwood to Odell, capable of producing hail the size of a quarter and with winds in excess of 70 miles an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms will be near:

* Pontiac at 4:25 p.m.

* Herscher at 4:35 p.m.

* Manteno and Bourbonnais around 4:45 p.m.

* Bradley about 4:50 p.m.

* Cullom and Kankakee around 4:55 p.m.

* Chebanse, Aroma Park, Grant Park and Momence around 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service recommends people take shelter away from the storm inside a strong building and away from windows.