Watseka: Judge intervenes in murder case

An Iroquois County judge intervened in a high-profile murder case Tuesday, and now a Watseka man must decide whether he wants to go on trial -- possibly in August or September -- or take a plea deal in the 2009 fatal shooting at McSki's Place in Watseka.

After more than 30 minutes in a closed-door meeting Tuesday with Circuit Judge Gordon Lustfeldt, Jeffrey D. Hite's defense attorney said he and Hite need more time to discuss whether to go to trial. Lustfeldt set another pretrial hearing for July 23 at the Iroquois County courthouse.

Hite, 31, of Watseka, was indicted last spring for first-degree murder in the death of Watseka resident Roger L. McVay, 40. McVay was shot three times outside of the tavern after an argument inside on April 14, 2009.

"The idea today was to meet with the judge and get a feel from (Lustfeldt) where the case should go," State's Attorney Jim Devine said after the public portion of the hearing.

Tuesday's 402 conference, named for Illinois Supreme Court Rule 402 that allows judges to become involved in plea negotiations, is conducted privately in a judge's office. Both Devine and Hite's defense attorney, Edward Glazar Jr., declined comment on details of their meeting.

"The purpose of the 402 conference is to get a sense of what the judge would sentence Jeff to," Glazar said after the hearing. "Then we'll assess the strength or weakness of our case." He added that Hite "didn't seem surprised or upset."

First-degree murder typically is punishable by up to life in prison, or the death penalty, if convicted.

Co-defendant Chad Walwer, 25, of Watseka, was sentenced in February to nine years in prison on a weapons possession charge. Walwer told detectives he brought a handgun to Hite, with whom he lived, April 14 before the shooting. Walwer has agreed to testify against Hite.

"We're still talking (about a plea deal)," Devine said after the hearing. But if they go to trial, he estimated it may last four days.