Kankakee County: Montgomery Gentry to appear at benefit July 18

Montgomery Gentry, the popular country music duo with a string of number one hits, will be headlining the United Way of Kankakee County 2010-2011 fundraising kick-off event July 18.

Tickets for the concert at the Hidden Cove Sportsplex in Bourbonnais -- and there are about 2,000 available -- go on sale today.

"I think it's one of the biggest things to come to Kankakee County," said Greg Carrell, United Way executive director. "This is a great way for people to contribute who may not have contributed before."

"Our website crashed right after I went on the radio to talk about it the other day," Carrell said. "We weren't even selling tickets yet."

Eddie Montgomery -- the brother of country singer John Michael Montgomery -- and Troy Gentry make up Montgomery Gentry.

They signed a recording contract together in 1999 and a year later won the Country Music Association award for the best vocal duo.

They have had a string of hits in the top five on the country music charts, including, "She Couldn't Change Me," "My Town," and "Hell Yeah.''

They also hit number one in 2004 with "If You Ever Stop Loving Me" and "Something to Be Proud Of."

Last year, the United Way campaign raised more than $1 million in proceeds that benefited multiple agencies within Kankakee County.

Carrell said the need for private funding has become even more critical as the state of Illinois has cut and delayed funding for many of the local agencies the United Way supports. About 99 cents out of each $1 the local chapter raises supports local needs, he said.

The ticket costs range from $25 to $100 and can be ordered on the Internet at <a href="http://www.myunitedway.org/" target="_blank">www.myunitedway.org</a>. Demand is expected to be high. The proceeds benefit the local United Way.