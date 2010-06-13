Web Exclusive: Revolutionary War comes to Bourbonnais

The British and American Revolutionary forces were set for a confrontation on the banks of the Kankakee River on Sunday, even with the threat of rain in the forecast.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District welcomed historic reenactors from the Northwest Territory Alliance to Perry Farm for the second day of the seventh annual "Klash on the Kankakee. The event featured discussion of historic taxation issues, an artillery demonstration, reenactments of Brittish enforcement actions in the colonies and ultimately — a battle.

""There is no better way to learn about the Revolutionary War," said Nicole Jenkins, BTPD events and program coordinator.