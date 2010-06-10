Education: Three local schools get cafeteria grants

The Illinois State Board of Education Wednesday announced $29,699 in grants for three schools in The Daily Journal's six-county coverage area to improve their cafeterias. The schools and the amounts they were awarded are:

* $16,683 -- Momence Junior High School, Momence

* $5,746 -- Glenn Raymond School, Watseka

* $7,270 -- Beecher City Grade School, Beecher

The grants are part of nearly $1 million in federal funds to improve cafeterias in some of Illinois' neediest schools. They will be used to purchase equipment with better energy efficiency, improve the quality of meals, and boost participation in free and reduced school lunch programs.

"This money will help schools make strides toward improving nutrition and access to our free and reduced lunch program,'' said State Superintendent of Education Christopher A. Koch. "We know that good nutrition helps child development and ensures students are ready to learn.''

~ Jon Krenek, jkrenek@daily-

journal.com