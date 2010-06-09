Police blotter: June 9, 2010

<strong>Accident</strong>

A Watseka man was injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on Illinois Route 1 at West Main Street in Watseka.

Daryl D. Sherman, 35, was treated for injuries at Iroquois Memorial Hospital after he reportedly struck a car driven by Cameron Koroday, 26, of Highland, Ind. Koroday was not injured in the accident. Sherman was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and improper passing at an intersection.

<strong>Arson</strong>

Chinalyn V. McCullough, 19, of 1708 Brighton Lane, Plainfield, was arrested at 10 a.m. May 28 at the Bradley Police Department, 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley, and Emily Jean Fedrow, 20, of 340 Centerpoint Drive North, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. June 1, at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, 3050 S. Justice Way, Kankakee, both for arson, according to Bradley police reports obtained Monday. Their arrests came after police were called April 26 to the 300 block of South Wabash Avenue in Bradley for a report of a car on fire.

<strong>Burglary</strong>

* A person reported Friday from the 10900 North block of 14000E Road in rural Grant Park that someone stole about 75 to 100 miscellaneous hand tools from two buildings at a farm, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. The items were taken between 4 p.m. May 31 and 10 a.m. Friday. There was no value estimated for the missing tools.

* A person reported Saturday from the South Wilmington Sportsmen's Club, 24628 West County Line Road, Essex, that someone stole two shotgun reloaders valued at about $900, four extension cords valued at about $200, an electronic calculator with an unlisted value and nine heavy cords that operate the electronic trap machines, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. The nine cords were valued at $1,300. The items were taken between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>Damaged road</strong>

A Kankakee County Highway Department employee reported Friday at 2100 West 10000N Road in rural Manteno that someone damaged an approximately 18-foot-wide by 130-foot-long stretch of road by dragging something across the surface that tore up strips of the pavement, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. There was no damage estimate listed in the report.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

* Trevor John Zillmer, 19, of 240 Karen Drive, Bourbonnais, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Thursday at North Convent Street and Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais for possession of less than 2.5 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Bourbonnais police reports. An officer found a glass pipe with marijuana packed in one end and a clear plastic bag containing 1.6 grams of marijuana.

* Dennis Leon Dabney, Jr., 19, of 512 Mertens St., Kankakee, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Friday at West Marsile Street and Main Street Northwest in Bourbonnais for unlawful possession of 2.5 grams to 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after police found three grams of marijuana, according to Bourbonnais police reports. Dabney told an officer he was bringing the marijuana to a woman on behalf of another man.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Macrae S. Aronowitz, 32, of 167 W. First St., Chebanse, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 308 in rural Kankakee for DUI alcohol, DUI over .08, improper lane use and driving without proof of insurance, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. She blew a .259 for breath-alcohol content on a Breathalyzer test.

<strong>Murder threat</strong>

A person reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 West block of 2000S Road in rural Kankakee that a relative sent a message to his wife via a social-networking Internet site threatening to kill the person, according to Kankakee County sheriff's reports. The victim told a patrolman that this relative also had previously threatened to kill another relative. The report was sent to the investigations bureau.