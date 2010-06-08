Kankakee, Will counties: Food Bank funding needed

The Northern Illinois Food Bank needs the support of the community in their quest to win $50,000 in funding through the Pepsi "Refresh Everything" initiative. Starting June 1-30, individuals can register by following the link www.refresheverything.com/nifbhelp. It only takes a couple of minutes to register and individuals can vote daily.

The $50,00 will be used to help fund the construction of a new Food Distribution and Community Nutrition Center in Geneva, set to break ground this summer.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank provides food to all those in need in Kane, Kankakee and Will counties and other counties in Illinois.