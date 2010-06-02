Start Seeing Farmers: Farm vehicle facts

Rear-end collisions are the most frequent type of accidents with farm vehicles, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Safety Database reports.

It's easy to misjudge speed when you come upon farm tractors, combines or other slow-moving vehicles on the roads, safety experts warn.

You may have only a few seconds to react. If you're driving 55 miles per hour approaching a tractor that's moving at 15 mph, it takes only five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field, the USDA notes. "As soon as you see a slow-moving vehicle, start to apply brakes like you would when approaching a stoplight," an Iowa State University safety campaign advises.

Recognize the slow-moving vehicle sign, which is required to be posted on farm vehicle and other slow movers. It is a florescent orange triangle outlined in red, designed to be visible at least 500 feet away.

"Don't assume the farmer can move aside to let you pass," the ISU campaign advises. "Road shoulders may be soft, wet or steep, which can cause the farm vehicle to tip, or they may not be able to support a heavy farm vehicle."

Following a slow-moving vehicle is no more of an inconvenience than driving in town. ISU notes: "Even if you have to slow down to 20 miles an hour and follow a tractor for two miles, it takes only six minutes of your time, about the same as waiting for two stoplights."

The second most common farm vehicle accident is when a motorist attempts to pass when the farmer is making a left turn.

'Commuter time'

The most common time of day for farm vehicle collisions is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., the USDA Extension reports. "This may be due to the large number of commuters coming home from work, plus farm operators returning from fields."

The USDA emphasizes that farmers have the right and the need to move their slow-paced, often oversized vehicles on the roads -- but that they have safety responsibilities, as well.

In 23 percent of cases where a farm operator has been ticketed after a collision, inadequate lighting and failure to yield were the issues, the safety database reports. In at least 11 percent of the cases where the farm operator was ticketed, the crash was in the evening and the farm vehicle was not adequately lighted.