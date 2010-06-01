Elwood: Storm dampens Obama's visit

A few raindrops dotted the crowd of about 7,000 people at Abraham National Cemetery in Elwood around 11:05 a.m. Monday as they waited for President Barack Obama to take the stage.

The drizzle drew quiet rumblings from the crowd, which had only minutes earlier cheered at the sight of Marine One landing in the distance, the president in tow. In the minutes approaching Obama's brief words the weather added to the anticipation.

Lightning drew vocal awe from the crowd as it accented "Amazing Grace" performed on bag pipes, and wind ripped dramatically through flags borne by the Joliet Police Department Color Guard during the national anthem.

Ultimately, heavy storms preempted even the president and ended the ceremony.

"A little bit of rain doesn't hurt anybody," Obama said to the crowd just after 11:30 a.m., talking from underneath an umbrella, "but we don't want anyone to be struck by lightning."

Vast departure

It was the only appearance Obama made before leaving. But it was just enough for Wilmington resident Boysen Anderson, who was able to take a photograph of the president before his departure.

"I figured we'd only get a small shower, not a torrential rain like this," said Anderson, who waited while seeking refuge under a scaffolding. "I don't think the president will return, but if he doesn't I understand. It's Mother Nature. We can't control it."

The National Weather Service issued reports of possible thunderstorms Monday, but very few in the audience donned rain jackets, as the sun was shining. An hour before the president appeared, volunteers from Manhattan Boy Scout Troop 155 passed out free bottled water as temperatures neared 85 degrees.

They left waiting in lines hundreds deep to be shuttled back on buses to the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet and CenterPoint Intermodal Facility, where the general public had parked. Others took refuge beneath tables, inside portable bathrooms and under tents set-up for reporters.

Police and fire officials were called to assist people in wheelchairs, driving them to their vehicles in ambulances, but no injuries were reported.

Honoring the fallen

Despite the weather, the meaning of Memorial Day was not lost.

Before leaving, Obama went aboard two buses filled with families of service members, and later visited with veterans at the Hines Veterans Administration Hospital just west of Chicago, according to press pool reports.

Servicemen and women were honored, and many stood to be recognized during the ceremony. One of them was 21-year-old Lance Cpl. Robert Sanchez, an active U.S. Marine from Coal City. He had just returned from infantry duty in Afghanistan one week ago.

"This is one of the greatest things," said Robert Sanchez, his father, who shed tears while talking. "My son came home alive."

For his part, the younger Sanchez paused to remember his fellow Marines who died in battle.

"Three good Marines," Sanchez said, before naming their hometowns in Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania. "Today is a day to keep in memory of all the guys who have fallen. I had buddies over there who have fallen."