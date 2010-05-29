Bourbonnais, Peotone: Bee-lieving again For 2nd time, local youths competing nationally

With classes at St. George Elementary School ending for the summer on Friday, soon-to-be eighth-grader Christopher Bayston is preparing for another weeklong stay in Washington, D.C.

But it won't be all fun and relaxation.

For the second year in a row, Bayston, of Bourbonnais, will be competing against the country's best youth spellers at next week's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Bayston, 13, earned that right this past March by successfully defending his title as champion of a bee -- sponsored by The Daily Journal and organized by the I-KAN Regional Office of Education -- for students of public and private schools in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

He will be among 273 spellers at the national bee, which will begin Wednesday and end with the finals, airing on ABC Friday night.

"I'm ready, but I'm still a bit nervous," said Bayston, who spends about two hours each night studying words, especially concentrating on prefixes and suffixes.

While thrilled about Christopher's return to the Super Bowl of spelling bees, Brian and Melissa Bayston are not surprised by their son's success.

"He's always been a very intelligent child," Brian Bayston said, adding that Christopher was an avid reader as a toddler.

"We're extremely proud of him," Bayston said. "... I've never seen a kid his age study as much as he does and show as much interest in something like this as he has."

Feeling added pressure from competing in the national contest before, Christopher Bayston hopes to get into the semifinals, where he would become one of 50 spellers to participate on television. Last year he didn't, make it past the first round.

According to the Scripps National Spelling Bee's Web site, all contestants go through three rounds -- starting with a computerized exam in which they must type 50 words that are given orally by headphone. Only 25 of those spellings will count toward each speller's preliminaries score.

Bee officials determine semifinalists on the basis of points earned in the preliminaries, the website said.

Another chance

Also returning to the national competition is 13-year-old Michaela Minock, who graduated from Peotone Junior High School on Thursday.

The first speller that Will County has sent as its own, Minock also didn't make the semifinals last year. But she is determined to go far this time.

"I know it will be really hard, and I really want to do well," Minock said. "But I'm also extremely excited because it will just be so much fun."

Minock spends about two hours per night studying prefixes and suffixes and combined word forms (such as how "thermometer" combines "therm," meaning heat, with "meter," meaning a way of measuring.)

But regardless of the time of day or where she is, Minock takes time to prepare for the bee.

"Sometimes, I look through the dictionary and find random words that look interesting," said Michaela, who will spend her Memorial Day traveling to Washington with her parents, Michael and Karen Minock.

The couple have always been impressed with Michaela's commitment to studying words. Dad Michael believes his daughter developed that passion when she was much younger, as they would often read together as a family.

Michael quipped, "To this day, we still don't have cable TV."