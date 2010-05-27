Manteno: Girl acts to save field trips

A simple hand-printed letter from Manteno Middle School 5th Grader Leah Selk to Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn describes in a very personal way how the state's failure to fund education affects students -- by limiting field trips.

The Manteno Community Unit School District 5 Board of Education on Tuesday listened to her, agreeing not to cancel all field trips next year. And now Selk, who aspires to be the future president of the United States, is waiting for a response from Quinn.

A nearly $2.0 million backlog of unpaid state payments to the school district nearly forced the school board to cancel all field trips next year. But the school board on Tuesday agreed to continue field trips next year after reading Selk's letter, providing students raise the money to cover transportation.

"This is the same model that we used to fund field trips several years ago," said Dawn Russert, Superintendent. "It is one way to address our current cash flow situation."

Read the letter in today's edition of The Daily Journal.